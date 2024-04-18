The hearing of the bail application of Tigran Gambaryan an executive of Binance Holding Limited at the federal high court Abuja has been stalled.

This was at the insistence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to reply to the defendant’s response to their preliminary objection to his bail.

Counsel for the EFCC told the court that in the defendant’s response to their objection to his bail, the defendant raised new facts, which they would have to reply.

The defendant through his counsel questioned the prosecution’s right to reply under the law.

Justice Emeka Nwite after taking arguments from both parties adjourned till 22nd May for hearing of the bail application.