President Bola Tinubu, says key new reforms have improved Nigeria’s investment climate, providing investors with a variety of options across sectors.

He stated this during the presentation of a letter of credence by the Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Vice-Admiral Kim Pan Kyu, at the State House on Friday.

The President stated that Nigeria is a large market for Korean products, particularly Korean goods manufactured and produced in Nigeria.

President Tinubu believes Nigerian items can be exported to markets in the Republic of Korea.

He encouraged more South Korean companies to leverage these opportunities by establishing production bases in Nigeria.

The President informed the new Ambassador of his excellent discussions with President Yoon Suk Yeol at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023, as well as their mutual determination to increase cooperation and, more significantly, build on the conclusion of that meeting to further develop bilateral ties.

President Tinubu was asked to attend the first-ever South Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, and he directed Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to keep him informed.

Ambassador Kim underlined President Tinubu’s role as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as well as the leader of Africa’s largest economy, population, and democratic system.

President Tinubu also received letters of credence from Tunisian Ambassador Antit Mohsen and Zambian High Commissioner Muhali Imbuwa.

At various ceremonies, the President underlined the need of African solidarity and brotherhood.