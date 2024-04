President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State, Police Affairs, on her birthday.

The Minister is an administrator and policy expert, and has served in various capacities in the public sector. She was the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The President wished her many more years filled with joy, as well as renewed strength and success in her service to the nation.