The federal government has taken a huge step toward improving national security by installing electronic gates at all international airports.

According to Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the purpose of this step is to detect and flag undesired individuals or those of interest, hence improving security measures.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted this trend during an assessment of Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, as well as a visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters’ Command and Control Centre.

He emphasized that the gates will speed up the arrival process, lowering clearance delays from several minutes to seconds and minimizing disruption for travelers.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the electronic gates will be installed at all international airport arrival points around the nation. He said the program is consistent with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s objective of restoring public trust in the government as part of the Renewed Hope agenda.