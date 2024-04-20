The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is to collaborate with the local government departments of Works, Housing, Transportation and Environment on slum upgrading and Urban Renewal Programme in selected states of the federation.

This was confirmed when the National Association of Directors of Local Government Departments of Works, Housing, Transport, and Environment in Nigeria paid a visit to the Minister, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, in his office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Musa K. Adamu, the association’s National President, led the representatives on a study and lobbying visit to the housing ministry.

Minister Dangiwa informed the delegation that, in addition to housing delivery, the ministry is pursuing slum upgrading and urban renewal in selected states across the country, necessitating closer collaboration with the relevant local government departments in the selected states in order to carry out the programme.

The minister also remarked that “as Directors and Heads of departments of works, housing, transport, and environment, you have an important role to play in driving policies at the local government levels“.

He also said that the housing ministry is working on another programme under the National Social Housing which would be deployed to the Local Government Areas .

Musa Adamu, the National President of the Association, told the minister that the study and advocacy tour allowed them to commend the ministry’s developmental achievements.

On behalf of the Association, he asked the Minister to work with them to revitalize their departments for peak performance and grassroots growth.

Adamu expressed confidence that the Minister would use his position to make decisions that would create amicable relationships between the Ministry and Nigeria’s Local Governments.