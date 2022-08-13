Amnesty Programme: Fmr agitators want justice ministry officials probed

Following the unexpected transfer of legal personnel connected to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, a group of ex-agitators have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate some Ministry of Justice officials.

The ex-agitators, who spoke in Yenagoa, said the probe should be centered on the motive behind the transfer.

Since this Federal Government facility was looted in 2019 and is now abandoned, several groups have at different times seek for an investigation of the incident to revamp the Presidential Amnesty Training Center in Kaiama.

This time, a coalition of former military commanders from the nine Niger Delta states is in Yenagoa asking the Federal Ministry of Justice to conduct additional research into the incident.

The group asserts that thousands of recipients of the Presidential Amnesty Program are holding off because they are wary of potential legal sabotage.

While the facility is still abandoned, these different groups are optimistic about a favorable response from the Federal Government