The Abia State Police command has paraded a 500-level student of Abia State University, Uturu, Emmanuel Victor, for the murder of a fellow student, late Emmanuel Uche, in front of Miracle Lodge.

He has equally confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, also paraded other suspects involved in various crimes, at the Police headquarters, Umuahia.