The Nigerian Copyright Commission joins the rest of the World to Celebrate this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, which is a day set aside by UNESCO to focus on books, celebrate authors, promote reading, and encourage non-discriminatory access to knowledge and raise Copyright awareness.

The theme of this year: “Read Your Way” underscores the transformative power of reading to shape character, stimulate the mind and empower the individual to realise his or her potentials.

The Celebration of this Year by the Commission is dedicated to the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who will be 90 on the 13th of July, while some of his creative work were displayed, illustrated and mirrored by Members of Staff and some Students of selected schools.

There is an apparent change in Values from the older generation to the Younger, with Social media taking the attention of most young people. Can their be a balance?

On a day like this, there is need to also publish more books in indigenous languages and take advantage of modern technology to reach more readers on digital platforms.

The Copyright Commission is bringing books closer to children by making copies of Soyinka’s books and other frontline titles available to public schools with the aim of establishing Copyright and Creativity club.