There is need for adequate investment in education by Government at all levels to reduce the number of ‘out-of-school’ Children in the Country.

This came to fore at the presentation of scholarship to forty indigent secondary school students in Ibokun, Osun State.

Nigeria’s Out-Of-School children population accounts for 15% of the global total.

A number of factors are said to be responsible for this including economic barriers particularly in the hardship period.

Here in Ibokun, a rural community in Osun State, Adewumi Adeyemi pays NECO fees for forty indigent students of the community who have financially constrained.

The gesture was described as complimentary to Government’s efforts in the area of education.

Similarly, thirty selected students of higher institutions underwent a mentorship programme in Osogbo on how to actualize their dreams and contribute to the development of the country.

The theme for the event is ‘Building the next generation of leaders’.