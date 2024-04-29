The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has affirmed that he will not govern the state from a position of submission amidst efforts to destroy the soul of the state.

Mr Siminalayi Fubara is currently engaged in a political dispute with his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and has appealed for the backing of all concerned individuals in the state to safeguard its future.

Mr Fubara made these statements during a speech at the Ubima country home of a former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor, along with a group of some elders from the state, paid a visit to Omehia to offer their condolences on the recent passing of his mother, Mrs Ezinne Cecilia Omehia.