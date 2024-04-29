Recently, a video online showing students of the plateau state University scampering for safety as gunshots rent the air has continued to gained traction.

In that same video, a voice was alleging that soldiers were the ones shooting at them.

Days after the video was circulated, the leadership of Operation Safe Haven is denying and countering all the allegations brought against their operation in the area on the said day.

The attack at the Plateau State University, Bokkos allegedly left two people dead.

But in the midst of all these allegations, the commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar, says he is not happy the way the efforts of the operatives in some troubled communities are been messed up.

Now, The university management has closed down the school for ten days. The institution will however resume academic activities in the coming days.

A fine of N7,000 per student is expected to be paid for all the destruction of properties during the protests at the school.