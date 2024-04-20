A governorship aspirant of the All progressives Congress primary election in Ondo state, Gbenga Edema has called for the cancellation of the exercise on allegations of gross malpractices.

Gbenga Edema who addressing journalists in Akure alongside agents of town other Governorship aspirants in called on the leadership of the APC to pick a date for another credible and acceptable primary election.

According to him, the Election Committee led by the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo did not distribute any Election materials anywhere across the eighteen local governments in the state.

He stressed that the committee had earlier asked all electoral officers in all the two hundred and three wards to gather at a hotel in Akure where materials would be distributed.

He expressed shock that Governor Usman Ododo later informed the waiting electoral officers around 10am that materials have been distributed and elections is concluded.

“As I am talking to you now, this is half past Ten and we have waited here since half past six believing that our people will collect the materials. “Unfortunately at about 9:30 am, His excellency, the Governor of Kogi state, Usman Ododo came out to tell us that materials have been distributed. At what time? In what places? We don’t know. “He had the effrontery to tell us, all the other aspirants that materials have been collected and results are being announced at 10 O’clock when accreditation should start.”

In another interview, one of the electoral officers, Segun Arowosafe said the leadership of the party should appoint another person to coordinate the election stressing that the Ododo led committee has disappointed APC members in ondo state.

However, secretary to the state government, Tayo Oluwatuyi commended the exercise and expressed confidence that the party will remain united after a candidate might have emerged for the November governorship election in the state.

The incumbent governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke and thirteen other aspirants contested for the primary election.