The Statement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as disheartening, sad and most unexpected from someone like him.

Retired General Olu Bajowa disclosed while reacting to the call made by the former President calling for the cancellation of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

General Bajowa said the intention of General Olusegun Obasanjo on the 2023 elections is not sincere nor pure owing to the fact that he had openly endorsed a candidate who was losing in the Election.

He added that Obasanjo lacks the moral right to make any non partisan Statement on the Elections.

He said ” Whoever must come to equity must come to equity must come with clean hands”

He disclosed that in this instance, the hands of former President Olsegun Obasanjo is not clean and should stay off with him lacking the oral right to come to equity.

General Bajowa urged President Muhammadu Buhari to forge ahead and not be deterred by the antics of anti Democratic forces and their voices.

According to him the result of the elections especially with several heavyweights losing in their strongholds has shown that Nigerians have exercised their rights.

He called on all well meaning Nigerians across Tribe, Religion to rise up and condemn all attempts by forces of anarchy whose sole am is to endanger the peace, Unity and stability of the nation.

He also said the law must be followed and that Nigeria is a Constitutional Democracy.

He urged aggrieved parties to follow the dictates of the law and go to Court to challenge any perceived irregularities.

DONT ALLOW NIGERIA’S DEMOCRACY TO BE TRUNCATED

It is very sad, most disheartening and grossly unexpected that a man of the calibre of a former military Head of State and two-time civilian President, General Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, could contemplate anything that could truncate Nigeria’s democratic process at this very crucial stage!

General Obasanjo was the one who gave me orders to go to the war front in 1967, to fight the legendary Ore Battle, “to keep Nigeria One”.

Without any attempt to undermine General Obasanjo, I believe that his intentions on the 2023 electoral process, are far from being sincere, given the fact that he openly endorsed a particular candidate who incidentally is not leading the polls, as already announced by INEC.

As the saying goes: “He who must come to equity; must come with clean hands”. Hence, It is obvious that having endorsed a candidate, General Obasanjo’s hands are not clean in this instance, and he lacks the moral right to come to equity.

I advise President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, not to be deterred by the anti-democratic voices making the rounds and not be swayed, deceived, or persuaded to allow anyone to destroy his worthy legacy of excellent service to our great nation.

A quick glance at the results announced so far by INEC, paint a clear picture of the direction to which the voice of the people is tilted. There are several upsets which only a free and fair process could have produced.

For instance, the official release of results so far showed that, President Buhari lost Katsina, Bola Tinubu lost Lagos, El-Rufai lost Kaduna, Ganduje lost Kano, Lalong lost Plateau. All these states are strongholds of the Ruling Political Party! How else can a process be free, fair, and transparent?

I call on all well-meaning Nigerians across political parties, tribes, and religion to rise and condemn any attempt by any persons of sinister motives, to create problems for our country, leading to anarchy that could endanger peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria, and even the disintegration of the country.

Nigeria is not a lawless country. The constitution is clear on who should conduct elections, and there are provisions for review on irregularities, punishment for infractions, and aggrieved parties to seek redress through the legal process! In fact, the law does not make any provision for unilateral cancellation or annulment of election results. Such move is totally wrong, undemocratic, unacceptable, and unconstitutional.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Prince Dr (Gen) Olu Bajowa, OFR