The Nasarawa State Government has commenced the construction of the first flyover and underpass in Lafia metropolis.

The project duration is yet to be ascertained and will ease the flow of traffic along the Lafia-Makurdi Federal Road.

Tractors and workers of Triacta Nigeria Limited mobilized to site for the construction of a flyover and underpass in Lafia metropolis.

The project which is estimated to gulp billions of naira is an initiative of the Nasarawa State Government.

The aim is to ease the flow of traffic along the Lafia-Makurdi Federal Road and give the city a new look, befitting of a state capital.

Governor Abdullahi Sule is here to ensure a smooth takeoff of the project and assures that necessary approvals have been secured for it to succeed.

Residents of Lafia are convinced that the project when completed will ameliorate the plight of road users and boost the status of the state capital.

The project, when completed, will be the first flyover and underpass in the state capital and will serve as a landmark structure of Governor Abdullahi Sule.