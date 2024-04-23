Victims of recent fire outbreak that destroyed goods worth millions of naira in Yola market may soon be back on their feet.

This is because Governor of Adamawa state Umaru Fintiri says he will rebuild the market for better efficiency.

This is the fourth time the over 200 years old Yola market will be engulfed by fire with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

However, Governor Fintiri is here in this market with government officials for an on the spot assessment and to sympathise with the victims.

Mr Fintiri appears not to be comfortable with the yearly fire disaster in the market, and to ensure this does not occur again, a committee has been set up to proffer a lasting solution.

One thing that resonates for the traders here is that they will have a modern structure where they will continue with their businesses.

Not just that, Governor Fintiri also promised to support the victims financially.

Chairman Gamzaki traders union, Yola market Ali Kachalla commended the governor for his constant support to the market.

The fire incident affected several shops where valuables worth millions of naira, were destroyed, but those affected believe that their story will soon change for good.