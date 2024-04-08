The neglected Bajabure Federal housing estate road network will soon wear a new look as the Adamawa state government has approved over 16 billion naira for the construction of the 17km road.

The State executive also approved 700million for the variation of contract for the construction of road at the 1000 housing estate Malkohi.

The rough and bumpy federal housing estate road linking communities to the state capital upon completion will make movement seamless.

The plights of the residents here spans up to thirty years, but that experience will soon be a thing of the past as Governor Fintiri pledges to work round the clock to ensure easy access to the state capital.

At this executive meeting headed by Governor Umaru Fintiri the road connecting federal housing was one of major issues discussed.

Addressing journalists shortly after, the Commissioner of information and strategy Neido Geoffrey accompanied by the commissioners of works and energy development and his education counterpart say the bajabure housing estate road network was awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Ltd with a completion period of 12months .

Some of the residents of the area who spoke with Tvcnews commended Governor Fintiri for bringing dividends of democracy to their door post.

In the last five years of Fintiri administration, Adamawa state has witnessed development of infrastructure across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state now has an impressive road network and flyover bridges, amongst others.