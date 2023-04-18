Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has been declared as the winner of Adamawa state Governorship election.

Governor Fintiri was re-elected for second tenure having scored the highest vote

He beats his closest rival, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other contestants after a supplementary election conducted on 15th April, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the 18th March governoship election in the state inconclusive as the margin lead between the candidates was less than the number of canceled votes.

Advertisement

Announcing the result of the election in Yola on Tuesday, the Reurning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele said Governor Fintiri polled 430, 821 votes to defeat Senator Binani secured 396,788 votes.

With the official announcement of the result, Governor Fintiri has been declared governor-elect, with Professor Kaletapwa Farauta as his deputy governor-elect.

Adamawa State has a total number of

2,196,566 registered voters, and a total of 876,387 voters were accredited for the election.

FINAL RESULT OF SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION

Total Reg. Voters 42,929

Total Acrdtd. Voters 16,423

APC 6,513

PDP 9,337

Total Valid Votes 15949

Total Rej. Votes 399

Total Votes Cast 16,398

Grand total:

APC 398788

PDP 430,861