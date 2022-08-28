Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, congratulates Nyako at 80

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has described former Governor Murtala Nyako as one of the best we’ve had as a nation.



The Governor in warmest felicitations to former Governor Murtala Nyako on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader and passionate lover of his fatherland.

Governor Fintiri in a statement signed by his Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou

stated that it was special grace and remarkable feat for the former Governor to attain the enviable age of 80 which calls for celebration.

He commended the All Progressives Founding father for his strong belief in the growth and development of Adamawa, saying this had informed his active participation in large scale agriculture-the mainstay of the States economy to ensure the growth of the economy of Adamawa.

While describing the former Naval chief, former Military Governor of Niger State who was to later become civilian Governor of Adamawa as a true inspiration, Governor Fintiri noted that, “The former Governor served our state and nation with unparalleled dedication, a clear sense of public service to duty.”

The Governor noted that the former chief of Naval staff is remembered not only for growing the state economy and his commitment to expanding the state infrastructure during his tenure, but also for his exceptional leadership and direction that are exactly what this generation should try to emulate.

