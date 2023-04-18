The hearing of the alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against Ali Bello and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been adjourned to 30th and 31st of May for continuation of trial.

At the resumed sitting counsel to Prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo, called their first witness Nicholas Ojehomoni from the American International School, Abuja.

The witness could not, however, complete his testimony as counsel to the defendant objected to documents which the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through the Witness.

He however, prayed the Court to allow him raise the objection in the Final Written Address while admitting the documents provisionally.

Counsel to the defendant prayed the court for a short adjournment owning to his ill health to enable him file an objection to the admissibility of the documents

Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently adjourned the matter to 30th and 31st of May 2023 for continuation of trial.

The court had on 20th February granted bail to Ali Bello, alongside three others, in the sum of N500 million.