A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed July 4, 2023 for continuation of hearing in the charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another defendant.

At the resumed sitting , Justice James Omotosho held that he would be minded to adjourn the matter rather than have the witness testify halfway and return for cross examination.

Counsel to the defendants ad informed the Court that he was ready for trial but that it was only to the extent of the Examination-in-Chief of the Witness in the witness box

Counsel to the EFCC informed the Court that he had his witness in Court and was ready to proceed with the trial.

In praying the court for an adjournment, counsel to Ali Bello informed the Court that the two Senior Advocates in the matter were unavoidably absent.

Counsel to the EFCC confirmed that the senior lawyer, had cphoned him to the effect that he would be before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Justice James Omotoso noted that he was not willing to do a piecemeal hearing and would rather take the Examination-in-Chief and proceed to cross examination on the same date.

The court upon the agreement of Counsel subsequently adjourned till 4th July 2023 for continuation of trial.