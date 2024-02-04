Governor of Enugu state, Peter MBAH has been awarded the governor of the Year for his courage in ending the sit-at-home order which affected business activities in the state.

The award was given to him by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

In 2021, the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This had caused a lull in business activities and the state’s IGR suffered.

This was one of the hurdles the governor OF Enugu state Peter Mbah, had to contend with to ensure the state found its footing.

This has brought about several accolades from many who are familiar with the story.

Advertisement

One of such accolades came from new telegraph newspaper who recently awarded the governor with the courage in leadership award.

The governor is thankful to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He pledged his determination to ensuring the state become a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria.