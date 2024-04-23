The National President of Nigerian Institute of Personnel Relations has decorated Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as the Patron of NIPR.

This exercise was performed with the support of the NIPR Council Members and the representative of the Honourable Minister of Information in Abeokuta.

Speaking shortly after the decoration, the NIPR president said the governor’s efforts are well appreciated for his developmental programmes that are promoting the state and the country in positive ways across the world.