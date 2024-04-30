President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, Benedict Kanyip, has called for robust engagements on Labour related bills for better output and to enhance international best practices.

At the Pre-May Day Lecture in Abuja, organized labour called for government at all levels to put the people first in policies and actions.

It’s countdown to the 2024 May Day celebration.

Workers in Nigeria plan to join their counterparts around the world to once again draw attention to their plights.

In line with its tradition, organised labour puts together this pre–May Day Lecture with the theme: People First.

Labour condemned the current fuel scarcity in parts of the country

warning that this may lead to industrial crisis as it renews call for improved workers’ welfare.

From the private sector comes the Nigeria Employers Consultative

Association, NECA.

‘Labour Laws and Trade Union in Nigeria’ is in focus as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and Guest Lecturer, Benedict Kanyip, takes to the microphone.

He explains the dilemma of the Industrial court where the employers in the public and private sectors as well as the employees, including organised labour wrongly accuse it of bias.

The NICN President appreciates the 3rd alteration to the 1999 Constitution in 2011 which exclusively confers on the court, the jurisdiction to adjudicate on all matters relating to Labour, employment, industrial disputes and trade unions.

He says judgments by the court are to achieve international best practices as he calls on Labour to embrace the new Labour law jurisprudence.

Foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, represented by a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Owei Lakemfa, is the Second Lecturer.

He speaks on the theme ‘People First’ and reiterates the right of workers to protest unfavorable government policies.