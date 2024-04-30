The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has assured that his government will enhance the welfare of judges in the state for better service delivery before the expiration of his tenure.

He stated this at the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop organized for legal practitioners in the state.

These are legal practitioners from the state ministry of justice, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector.

They are here to attend a 3 day training on criminal Justice

administration. this plays a critical role in protecting people from harmful activities within the society.

The state government on its part pledges to support legal practitioners in the state to enable them carry out their duties diligently.

Resource persons at the workshop pointed out primary goals of the criminal justice system to include reducing crime, which is achieved through rehabilitation, deterrence, and incapacitation of criminals.

This training tends to build capacity of legal practitioners on how

best to understand and effectively apply criminal justice

administration while discharging their duties.