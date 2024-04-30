Over three hundred leaders of the Presidential Amnesty Program and former Niger Delta agitators have shown their unalloyed support for the appointment of Mr. Dennis Otuaro as the new coordinator of the program.

They disclosed this in a press conference in Warri, Delta State after their attention was drawn to a fake news footage calling for the removal of Mr. Otuaro on the internet.

A fake footage of a TVC Report has recently been making the rounds on social media platforms.

Suspected to have been doctored with artificial intelligence software, it shows the moment some acclaimed CSOs called for the removal of the recently appointed Presidential Amnesty Program Coordinator, Mr. Dennis Otuaro in Abuja.

Although it has since been disclaimed by the management of the TVC News, the footage has not gone unnoticed by some former agitators and PAP beneficiaries in the Niger Delta.

The amnesty leaders, at a pressing conference in Warri, condemned the statement while also sounding a note of warning to the persons involved.

They passed a vote of confidence on the new amnesty coordinator as they express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the laudable appointment.

The PAP beneficiaries also assure the president of their continued efforts to maintain peace and stability in the oil-rich region.