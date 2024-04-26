Enugu state Government has flagged off the distribution of food palliative to indigent families drawn from the 260 political wards in the state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor Peter Mbah said the food palliatives are jointly provided with the Federal Government.

These food palliatives are for vulnerable residents of Enugu who are now faced with the current economic realities.

At this Official flag-off Governor Mbah says it is a Short term measure, set out as a quick fix to achieve zero hunger and eradicate poverty.

The governor outlines several other interventions which include social development program, Women for Nigeria, L- PRES program amongst others

The state Commissioner for Gender, Children and Social Empowerment says the intervention covers people living with disabilities and the less privileged in the state.

The state Emergency Management Agency outlined measures instituted by the agency to ensure real beneficiaries are allowed access to the food palliative.

At the end, the state government reiterated its commitment in ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the state, achieve zero poverty and exposing them to social intervention programmes that will create wealth and establish businesses.