Ginger farmers in Kaduna state are faced with a likely shortage of seedlings due to the recent ginger blight.

The Farmers have been advised to adopt crop rotation to help rejuvenate the soil and combat future crop diseases.

Kaduna State has been a major player in global ginger production, accounting for an impressive 18% of the world’s supply in a single year.

However, a fungal pathogen threat has recently put this profitable industry at risk.

In 2023, seven local governments in Kaduna were severely affected by a fungi blight infection, leading to an estimated loss of 10 billion Naira.

With the farming season approaching, time is of the essence to address this critical issue that threatens Kaduna’s ginger industry.

While various measures and interventions are being implemented, the Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency is recommending crop rotation.

The federal government has launched a 1.6 billion Naira aid package for affected farmers and established a national task force to combat the blight epidemic.

However, the officials expressed concerns about the rise of opportunistic farmers taking advantage of these interventions, which prevents support from reaching the genuine farmers.

In addition to assisting ginger farmers, the agency plans to establish farmer databases and introduce variety of improved seeds to enhance the state’s agricultural production and output.