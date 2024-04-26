Armed bandits have attacked Zurmi Emir’s Palace in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state,killing three persons and destroyed electricity transformer and mast antenna.

The terrorits attacked the local council headquarters Thursday night at about 11:00pm and started shooting sporadically with the intent to abduct the Emir of Zurmi, Muhammed Bunu, but security operatives averted it.

A source told TVC NEWS that after two hours of exchange of fire with security agencies, the emir was taken to Gusau, the state capital for safety.

Our source also added that the bandits destroyed one of the electricity transformers in the area and a telecom mast antenna after they failed in kidnapping the emir who was their main target

Three persons who were abducted during the incident were said to have been killed by the bandits

The residence of one Colonel Bala Mande (rtd) the former Military Administrator of Nasarawa state was also attacked by the bandits same night

Similarly, another bandits group attacked Maru town in Maru local government area and killed one person.

Police authorities in the state through its spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar denied the attack on Zurmi Emirs Palace, but Confirmed the killing of three persons in same local council and destruction of electricity transformeR and Telecom mast antenna.