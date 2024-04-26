A Federal High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja has ordered the arrest of a former Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Professor Ladi Aisha Hamalai for her failure to appear in the alleged corruption charge preferred against her by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Christopher Oba issued the bench warrant on Monday, 22nd of April, 2024 for the arrest of the Professor following her repeated failure to show up for her trial.

The ICPC Counsel, Michael Adesola, had informed the court that this is the fourth consecutive time that the former DG would be absent from court having been properly served with the hearing notices.

In the charge number: FCT/HC/CR/312/23, the ICPC is accusing Professor Hamalai of using her office to confer corrupt advantage upon herself by making a request for the sum of N12 million to rent a guest house for her office but used the amount to purchase a property for herself at th Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The Commission, in a four-count charge also accused the former DG of requesting for another sum of N29 million tp furnish the building as a government guest house.

The Prosecutor also told the court that the former DG was served the arraignment notice but was surprised she was not in court.

Counsel to Professor Hamalai, Olayemi Afolayan informed the court that the defendant was absent due to ill health.

In his ruling, Justice Oba ordered the ICPC to effect the arrest of the former DG and produce her in court at the next adjourned date, fixed for 9th of September, 2024.