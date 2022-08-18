Power Minister says erratic supply due to shortage of gas

Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu says efforts are ongoing to address the inability of generation companies to provide sufficient megawatts.

Abubakar Aliyu also disclosed that the country could not meet the target of 5,000 megawatts due to gas shortage.

He stated this at the end of a federal executive council meeting presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday.

Also while speaking to state house correspondents, the minister of Niger Delta revealed that the federal executive council approved an additional cost to cover the extra work done by the forensic auditors at the Niger delta development company.

But it appears the controversy around constituting a board for the NDDC will only be settled when investigations into the activities of the commission are concluded and those responsible for various infractions are identified.

The ministry of power got council’s approval for a revised estimate of the total costs for the updated rates of building structures of compensation and resettlement of the communities affected by the construction of 700 megawatts Zungaro Hydro electric power project in Niger State.

The council meeting was an opportunity for President Buhari to meet with members of his cabinet, deliberate on critical national issues and give approval to memos and contracts that enhance national growth and development.

