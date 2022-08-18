Seven family members die of food poisoning in Zamfara

No fewer than seven family members died of poisonous food in Danbaza village in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

They died after eating a local dish known as Dambu which is made of mixed vegetables and grinded corn

Advertisement

The Incident occurred Monday afternoon shortly after over ten person’s ate the meal. The victims Include two wives to one Mallam Hassan Danbaza, three of his children and two grandchildren who are teenagers

Hassan Danbaza said four of the victims died immediately after eating the food while three others were rushed to the hospital and died after a few hours later

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I lost my two wives, three children and two grandchildren” Danbaza Said

“Four of the victims died immediately after eating the food while three others were rushed to the hospital and they all died after some time” he added

Advertisement

“They were all buried same day according to Islamic rite”

“I think they cooked the food from poisonous grains that chemicals were used for preservation” Danbaza Noted

Advertisement

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara led the Government delegation to condole the family of the deceased and Dosara District

He said the Government he is saddened by the Unfortunate Incident and describe it as tragedy.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government appeal to the people to always be careful of what they eat and how they prepare their food before consumption

Dosara noted that government has ordered the state Ministry of Health to Commence Investigation to unravel the root causes of the Unfortunate Incident

Advertisement

The Commissioner enjoin the people to always verify and ensure that foodstuff that contain insecticides or chemicals for preservation are not used before the expiration of the chemicals to avoid repeat of the ugly Incident

“I advise our peoples to always verify and ensure that foodstuff they are about to prepare as their meals do not contain any insecticides or chemicals used in preserving them as they will be harmful to human life” Dosara Said

Advertisement

The Zamfara State delegation to Danbaza prayed Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.