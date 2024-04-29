The Federal Government hopes to deliver three kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway by the end of May.



Speaking at the demolition of shanties attached to Landmark Beach Resort, the minister asked Nigerians to embrace the infrastructure development in various parts of the country.

For the 3 days, the federal government continued demolishing structures along the first 3 kilometres of the Lagos- Calabar coastal highway, starting with Oniru beach.

The minister of works is directly supervising the demolition exercise.

The next beach front is that of Landmark.

Before the bulldozers crush the shanties, business owners scramble to keep what they can save from the demolition. There is no time left for negotiation.

The Minister is insisting that the Landmark properties are intact and that the owner of the investment has no title to the 250-meter shoreline, with the right of way is belonging to the Federal Government.

He further reassured that there would be no delay in the payment of compensation to the property owners entitled to compensation but solicited their cooperation to the timeline of the demolition exercise. He said, “We are doing some minor adjustments, and our commitment is to stay within the coastline.

While flagging -off the demolition exercise on Saturday, he said, “This demolition is going to have a pure human face and so with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in our infrastructural development in particular, I wish to flag-off this demolition exercise to get a right of way within the coastal corridor which is the legitimate right of the Federal Government.”

The construction of Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway being handled by Federal Government would mark a major milestone in the Renewed Hope roadmap towards economic diversification.

The demolition exercise continues as the Committee of the Federal Ministry of Works on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Section 1 Compensation, headed by the Federal Controller of Works Lagos State, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha is working on giving compensation to the affected property owners.