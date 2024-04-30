Nigerians have raised concern over the uncertainty that has beclouded Air Travel due to the high airfares in response to the instability in foreign exchange rates.

Just few weeks ago, Nigerians were ecstatic as Airfares dropped significantly by 30% as against what it was earlier this Year.

But the excitement didn’t last for a month, as the situation is now unpredictable.

A Look at Seven of the Most used Airline in the last 2 Months by Nigerians Suggests Varying prices from Lagos to Abuja.

It seems the lower fares enjoyed by Nigerians only lasted a while, as local Airlines charge as much as 93000 Naira on a One way Ticket from Lagos to Abuja, which was as low as 66000 just weeks ago.

Nigerians feel there should be regulations as projections could be off the mark because of the fluidity in the change of fares.

Stakeholders in the Aviation sector argue that the instability in the foreign exchange rate and cost of Aviation Fuel is responsible for the inconsistent airfares, while to others, there is a whole lot of issues that should be addressed in the sector especially as regards safety and maintenance of aircrafts.