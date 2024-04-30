Heads of units in INTERPOL in Africa are meeting in Abuja to share knowledge on best practices for tackling cybercrime.

Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, and Nigeria are among the African countries facing severe cyber threats.

It’s the 10th Africa Working Group meeting on cybercrime for heads of units in INTERPOL.

The focus is to strengthen operational capacity and enhance cooperation to fight against cybercrime.

Africa remains one of the regions most targeted by cybercriminals, according to a 2023 report.

Cybercrime in Africa is estimated to cost $4bn a year.

The meeting will discuss joint operations, cooperation initiatives, training, capacity development, and preventive measures.