The Minister of solid minerals, Dele Alake say’s Nigeria has been able train over two thousand mines marshal with sixty of them in each state of the federation to combat illegal mining activities in the country.

The minister made the statement at a two day round table summit on sustainable development in mining industry in Nigeria.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies has partnered with Bruit Costaud to address the issues affecting the mining sector in Nigeria in a two day summit .

The summit brings stakeholders together to brainstorm on possible solutions to the issues faced in the mining sector.

For NIPSS, the roundtable will open up initiatives that can help the mining and steel sector to contribute significantly to the GDP of the country.

For the keynote speaker , government must look into the implementation of the law that guides the mining sector.

Former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed says the brainstorming session is aimed at bringing key stakeholders in the mining sector to discuss the current mining landscape in Nigeria.

Minister of solid minerals development says his aim is to ensure that Nigeria becomes a mining destination for the first time in its history by eliminating bottlenecks and that have plagued the sector over time such as security.

The governor of Nasarawa state in his speech says Nigeria is blessed with huge mineral resources that can add value to the nation economically.

For many here ,mining is truly a herculean task and one that needs as much of a stable policy environment as possible to avoid business interruptions.