A new satellite-based forest monitoring system, proposed by the European Commission, will monitor climate-related hazards like illicit logging and wildfires.

Europe’s forests are suffering more and more from climate change, which is making wildfires more likely and decreasing their ability to store CO2.

The EU’s Copernicus Sentinel satellites will provide data for the new system, which will also require member states to obtain ground-based measurements.

The information will be useful in tracking other hazards, like illicit logging, and predicting how forests will adapt to climate change.

The deterioration of Europe’s forests is concerning because their ability to store carbon dioxide is essential for achieving climate goals and preventing flooding in the surrounding areas.

A bill that would allow Brussels to gather forest data from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel satellites was proposed by the Commission on Wednesday. In addition, member states of the European Union would have to collect baseline data on trends, such as the extent of logging areas, tree counts, and locations of old forests.

The EU has clashed with countries including Poland over this issue.

In March, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland’s policy of allowing logging during bird breeding seasons violated EU environmental law. In 2018, the court also rejected Warsaw’s authorization of logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest.

According to Brussels, member states’ current forest data has gaps and often long delays, limiting their ability to prepare for climate hazards.