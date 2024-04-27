The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has participated in a high-level meeting of the Regional Police Chiefs Committees Chairmen convened by INTERPOL in France.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including the President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, aimed to enhance collaboration in addressing transnational organized crime.

The IGP engaged with key INTERPOL representatives, including the Secretary General Dr. Jurgen Stock and the Executive Director of Police Services Mr. Stephen Kavenaugh.

Also present were the Vice President of INTERPOL for Africa, AIG Garba Baba Umar (Rtd.), and AIG Stanley Ude (AIG INTERPOL Abuja).

The discussions focused on leveraging INTERPOL’s extensive resources to combat transnational organized crime, particularly in Nigeria and the broader West African region.

As the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), the IGP emphasised the importance of collective efforts in addressing security challenges across borders.

He also expressed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to leverage on its strengths, partner with other police services, and elaborate it’s e-policing capabilities to crack down on all forms of organized crime networks in Nigeria and across it’s borders.