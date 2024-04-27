The people of Otughievwen Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state are calling on the federal and state governments to compel a contracting firm “Zik Associate”operating a surveillance job under ND Western in OML 34 to pay its staff over eight months salary

The natives of the host Community who staged a peaceful protest to Utorogu flow station promised to remain there until the contract of Zik Associate is terminated.

Concerned over the contractor’s continued unwillingness to pay Niger Delta Western’s employees over eight months’ salaries, protesting women and the elderly of the Otughievwen community barred the gate to the Utorogu flow station. They hoisted placards with various inscriptions.

The stand of the women is well supported by the president of Otughievwen community who confirmed that the contracting company has over the years denied its staff who are natives of the community their salaries and other benefits.

The Community interfaced with the coordinator of NEPL/ND WESTERN OML 34 who commended the peaceful conduct of the protesters, assuring them of a quick resolution.

The protesting natives say they will remain at the flow station until all their demands are met.