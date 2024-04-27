The House of Representatives has launched a probe into the environmental degradation caused by the activities of oil companies in oil producing communities across the country.

At its maiden sitting, the joint committee expects to host the Group Chief Executive Officer and the management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, on the 8th of May on the subject matter.

For several years, Nigeria’s oil producing region which lays the nation’s golden eggs has suffered unprecedented environmental damage.

Regular oil, spills and gas flaring pollute farmlands, lakes and rivers, destroy local crops and deplete animal and fish production.

In 2020 and 2021, Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, recorded 822 combined oil spills, totaling 28,003 barrels of oil spewed into the environment.

Loss of livelihood and health challenges are some of the negative impact as a result of these oil spills.

This is despite the fact that existing legislation and policies prioritise the fate of host communities.

In response to the victims’ complaints, the House of Representatives hosts leading agitators in the sector to better grasp the missing link.

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasizes the value of a protected environment.

He takes exception to oil companies and government agencies running foul of existing laws

As the investigative hearing opens, the lawmakers warned against the absence of many of the Chief Executives invited.

Only four out of the over 50 oil Companies showed up while relevant government agencies also shunned the probe.

The Committee threatened sanction

Also to appear before the Committee unfailingly on the 8th of May are Chief executives of oil companies and relevant government agencies, including the Nigeria Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency, as well as the National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency.

The joint committee comprises of investment, petroleum resources, upstream and documentation as well as climate change.