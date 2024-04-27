A gas tanker explosion has occured at Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, Ogun State. A vehicle heading towards Abeokuta main city from the Obada-Oko axis appeared to have lost control, forcing the driver to hit the median before the explosion which caused panic for people in the area.

Although no official statements as regards casualties but unconfirmed reports claimed that one person is said to have died in the inferno.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Control Agency and the police, swiftly mobilized to the scene to rescue victims and contain the inferno.

Some commercial cars were affected and shops and containers erected by the roadside at Ita Oshin were seriously affected.

While security and safety officials were present at the scene are yet to provide a comprehensive statement regarding the incident.