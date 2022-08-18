Afghanistan explosion kills at least 21, over 33 wounded

An explosion in Afghanistan has killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 33 others, after a bombing at a mosque in the capital, Kabul, during evening prayers on Wednesday.

The Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid earlier confirmed the number of the dead and wounded.

There has not been an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast and the government has not publicly assigned blame.

Afghanistan’s director of Emergency says his hospital had received 35 patients injured in the blast.

Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to an eyewitness, a resident of the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood, where the Siddiquiya Mosque was targeted.

The “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished,” according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Since regaining power, the former insurgents have faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognize the Taliban government, has frozen funding to the country.

