The Trade Union Congress has criticised the government for lack of key actors’ engagement before the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

The Congress also calls for speedy conclusion on a new minimum Wage.

These labour leaders are on the march again.

The National Executive Council meeting of the Trade Union Congress affords them the opportunity to deliberate on developing national issues.

They include the return of queues across gas stations, recent increase in electricity tariffs, ongoing deliberations on a new minimum wage, unpaid wage awards, insecurity and economic hardship.

Congress President, Festus Osifo, says the federal government failed to consult widely as stipulated by the Electricity Act before raising the tariffs.

TUC therefore called for a review of the entire process.

Also of concern to the Labour centre is what it calls the snail speed with which the Minimum Wage Review Committee has been working

It however applauds the recent executive orders for incentives to increase oil and gas production.

TUC speaks to the return of fuel queues as the Old Port Harcourt refinery has yet to commence production.

The Congress insists local production is key to avoiding incessant fuel scarcity.

To address the challenge of food security, the congress calls on the authorities to rid the country of banditry, kidnapping and all acts of terrorism that drive farmers away from their homes.