The Minister of Works, David Umahi has started the demolition of buildings on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway.

The demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront.

The minister has however given the assurance that compensation for owners of the affected structures will be adequately factored into the project. He wants those affected to see the greater good of the project.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, had on Thursday, asked all those whose houses were marked for demolition to come to the Ministry’s Secretariat in Lagos to sort out whatever process is required by the ministry.

The demolition process is expected to continue for some days.