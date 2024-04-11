The minister of works, David Umahi has cleared the air on the funding and bidding process of the Lagos-Calabar highway, stating that the project is not under private-public partnership process but under but an EPC plus F project which requires the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay a negotiated counterpart fund.

The minister is currently meeting stakeholders about the Lagos-calabar coastal highway in Lagos to explain how the infrastructure project fund will work under President Tinubu’s administration.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had questioned the minister’s decision to award the contract to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech without competitive bidding.