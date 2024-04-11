Former NFL champion football running back, Orenthal James Simpson (OJ) has died.

He was aged 76 years.

Simpson, who became one of the most infamous figures in the US during his murder trial in the ’90s died after a cancer battle.

His family took to his official X account to write, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The former NFL player died Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to his family.

The running back had been receiving treatment in Sin City after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Simpson is survived by four of his children from his two marriages – including the two youngest, Sydney and Justin, that he shared with Brown.

Simpson played 10 years in the NFL, after which he parlayed his MVP status into an acting career.

After divorcing his first wife in 1979, he married waitress Nicole Brown, who later accused him of vicious spousal abuse.

The couple divorced in 1992. Two years later, on June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, were found stabbed to death outside her Brentwood home.

Simpson was arrested for the killings a few days later following a slow-speed car chase in his white Ford Bronco.