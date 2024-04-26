The Federal Government says demolition of structures along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will commence on Saturday.

To this end, affected residents and business owners along the Lagos-calabar highway now have about 24 hours to vacate the right of way.

The federal government through the Federal controller of works who issued the warning said the demolition of buildings along the corridor of the costal highway project will commence on Saturday, May 27.

Since the recent announcement of the controversial and ambitious Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project in March, concerns have been raised about the compensation model, cost of the first phase of the project, right of way and impact of the construction on businesses in the Lekki area of Lagos – that is from Ahmadu bello way to Eleko.

The federal ministry of works is holding another media briefing to allay some of these concerns.

One of the biggest businesses affected along the coastal highway is the Landmark beach, but the federal government is promising minimal damage to the structure.

The federal government is assuring residents in Lagos that it will constantly engage and compensate property owners while putting human face to their action on that corridor.

The completion of the 700km highway will connect about 7 states through the coast.

The government believes this will improve transportation infrastructure and reduce travel time.