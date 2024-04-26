Normalcy has returned at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport after a fire outbreak which occurred at the E54 Passenger Air Bridge.

In what has been a busy week in the Aviation Sector, Nigerians woke up to another disturbing news on Thursday morning with the fire outbreak that almost crippled Air Transport at the Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Obiageli Orah said members of the Public have nothing to worry about as the fire was promptly put out.

What will be a subject of interest though is the tentative relocation of activities from the D wing to the E Wing which might be congested especially with the latest developments.