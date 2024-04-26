The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has attributed the current scarcity in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in some regions of the country to logistics problems.

A statement issued on Thursday by NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye said all issues has been resolved concerning the logistics problems.

NNPC also reiterated that the prices of petroleum products are not changing and cautioned against panic buying.

It added that there is a sufficiency of products in the country.

On Wednesday and Thursday there were reports about queue resurfacing in different states as a result of the scarcity of PMS.