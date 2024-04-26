A Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State capital, has granted an Order of Mandamus compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the 2021 and 2022 Audited Financial Statements.

The court also granted an Order the electoral body to publish the audited 2023 election-related incomes and expenses of all the registered political parties in Nigeria.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice T.B. Adegoke gave the order while delivering judgment in suit by a lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori against the electoral body.

In the judgment, the Court also directed INEC to provide the applicant a certified true copy of the audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022.

The judge also directed that a separate audited financial statements for the election-related revenue and expenditure of all registered political parties in Nigeria for the financial year 2023 be released within 14 days of the judgement date.