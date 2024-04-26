Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced that the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport will begin scheduled and non-scheduled flights in the next few weeks.

The Governor made this known at the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair breakfast meeting with chief executive officers, captains of industry, entrepreneurs and investors.

It was another breakfast meeting of the Ogun State Governor with the members of the business community.

The programme which held at Mitros Residences, Abeokuta, had in attendance major investors and company owners operating in Ogun State.

While speaking about the efforts of his administration to open Ogun State to the world, the Governor said the Gateway International Airport constructed by his administration would soon commence non-scheduled and scheduled flight operations.

He added that the approval process to get the airport running has reached an advanced stage, with the approval expected in few days’ time.

He said President Bola Tinubu has approved the Special Agro Processing Zone as a Free Trade Zone.

While commenting on other business friendly policies of his administration, the Governor said the state would soon be flagging off Kajola Inland Container Terminal, adding that when fully operational, the terminal would allow investors situated within the state an opportunity to pick up their containers, process their raw materials and also export their goods efficiently.

Some of the investors appreciated the efforts of the Governor in repositioning the state by making it number one investment destination in the country.

The commended him for the Special Agro processing zone and the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport constructed by his administration and land administration management.